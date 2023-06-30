Pakistan PM to participate in SCO virtual summit on July 4

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Friday.
Also Read | IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Pakistan on $3 billion 'stand-by arrangement'
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down
In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur
PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University
Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids
Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’
Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation
Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world