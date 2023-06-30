Pakistan PM to participate in SCO virtual summit on July 4

Pak PM to participate in SCO virtual summit on July 4

The invitation was sent by Shehbaz Sharif's Indian counterpart, PM Narendra Modi

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 15:57 ist
Shehbaz Sharif. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Friday.

