Pfizer working to send Covid pill Paxlovid to China

Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China

Pfizer has also reached an agreement to export Paxlovid to China through a local company to make the medicine more widely available

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 10 2023, 03:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 03:46 ist
Paxlovid, Pfizer's anti-viral medication to treat the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Pfizer Inc is working with Chinese authorities to send its Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

In February last year, China approved Paxlovid to treat high-risk patients in several provinces. The drug was supposed to be largely available via hospitals.

Pfizer has also reached an agreement to export Paxlovid to China through a local company to make the medicine more widely available.

"We are sending as much Paxlovid as we can, our manufacturing machines are working to be able to supply at this stage," Bourla said in the interview at the J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Pfizer immediately did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on quantities.

China has also been in talks with the drugmaker to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of Paxlovid in China, Reuters reported last week, citing sources.

Chinese hospitals have been under intense pressure after the government abruptly abandoned its "zero-Covid" policy last month, sending infections soaring.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Covid-19
Pfizer
World news

What's Brewing

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

 