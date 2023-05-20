PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

The two leaders exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

PTI
PTI, Hiroshima ,
  • May 20 2023, 08:20 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 08:20 ist
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Japan's PM Fumio Kishida during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G7 and G20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

"The leaders discussed ways to synergise efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 presidencies. The prime minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Also Read | Presence at G7 summit significant as India hosting G20: PM Modi

It said the two leaders exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders agreed on ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

It said combating terrorism and reform of the United Nations was also discussed. "Discussions focused on areas of education, skill development, tourism, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors and digital public infrastructure," the MEA said.

It was the second meeting between Modi and Kishida this year following the visit of the Japanese prime minister to India in March.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Kishida for planting in Hiroshima the Bodhi sapling that had been gifted by him in March this year.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Kishida.

What's Brewing

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

 