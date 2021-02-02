Several detained outside court ahead of Navalny hearing

Police detain several people outside Moscow court ahead of Navalny hearing

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 02 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 14:40 ist

Police in Moscow on Tuesday began detaining people outside a court in the Russian capital that was due to decide whether Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny should face prison time.

AFP journalists saw riot police haul off several people, while the OVD Info monitoring group reported that 24 people had been detained after Navalny aides called on his supporters to gather outside the court.

Russia
Alexei Navalny
Kremlin

