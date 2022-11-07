Pope says Church fighting child abuse 'as best we can'

Pope Francis says Church fighting child abuse 'as best we can'

The abuse scandal erupted in the second half of the 1980s, sparking an avalanche of allegations about paedophile priests around the world

AFP
AFP, Aboard the Papal Plane,
  • Nov 07 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 01:36 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: AFP Photo

Pope Francis said Sunday that the Catholic church was working "as best we can" to fight clerical child abuse but admitted there were shortfalls.

During a press conference on a plane while returning from Bahrain, where he had been promoting dialogue with Islam, the pontiff said child abuse inside the Church was a "tragic thing."

"We are working as best we can, but there are people within the Church who don't see it clearly," the 85-year-old Argentinian admitted on the return flight to Rome.

"It is an ongoing process that we are carrying out with courage," he added.

Read | Pope Francis condemns male chauvinism, says women managers have improved Vatican more

The abuse scandal erupted in the second half of the 1980s, sparking an avalanche of allegations about paedophile priests around the world, from Australia to Chile, France and the United States.

Pope Francis has insisted the Church will adopt a "zero tolerance" approach to abuse, but critics say many countries have yet to seriously confront the issue.

While before "some things were hidden," the Pope insisted Sunday that now "everything is clear and we are moving forward."

"The Church must be ashamed of the bad things, while thanking God for the good things."

Francis used his four-day visit to Muslim-majority Bahrain to meet both senior Muslim officials and Catholic residents of the Gulf.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pope Francis
World news
Child abuse

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Canvassing in Gujarat amid jobs crisis

DH Toon | Canvassing in Gujarat amid jobs crisis

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years

Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO

Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO

Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl

Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl

Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident

Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

 