Prince Harry to attend King Charles' Coronation, Meghan to stay in California

Harry to attend Charles' Coronation without Meghan

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 12 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 21:16 ist
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Credit: AFP Photo

Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain's King Charles but his wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months by Harry and Meghan's damning revelations about the King, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

