Prince William meets Biden at Boston's waterfront

Prince William greeted US President Joe Biden at the waterfront in Boston on Friday, part of a multi-day visit by British royals to the United States to highlight efforts to address global environmental challenges.

The trip that began on Wednesday was the first overseas excursion for William and his wife, Kate, since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September and with their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Friday afternoon, William met Biden outdoors in the cold along Boston's waterfront. The two took a brief stroll before a private meeting at the John F. Kennedy Library.

The pair were expected to discuss "shared climate goals" and "prioritization of mental health issues" among other issues, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters before the meeting.

Later on Friday, William will award the Earthshot Prize established by him that recognizes people working to address climate change.

"We want to demonstrate what we can all do to help put the world on a path towards a stable climate, where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony," William said in an opinion piece published in The Huffington Post.

The royal couple last visited the United States in November 2014, when they were guests of then-President Barack Obama at the White House.