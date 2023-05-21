Putin congratulates Wagner, army on Bakhmut capture

Putin congratulates Wagner, Russia army on capturing Bakhmut

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 21 2023, 04:59 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 04:59 ist
This video grab taken from a handout footage posted on May 20, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord -- a company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin -- shows members of Wagner group waving a Russian national flag and Wagner Group's flag on the rooftop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin late Saturday congratulated the Wagner mercenary group and the national army on their claimed capture of the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to a Kremlin statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

Read | Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

"Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk (the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut)," the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin statement as saying.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Bakhmut

Related videos

What's Brewing

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

 