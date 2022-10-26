Putin did not congratulate Sunak as UK 'unfriendly' country: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment as UK prime minister because Britain is considered an "unfriendly" countries by Moscow, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
"Britain currently belongs to the category of unfriendly countries. So no, a (congratulations) telegram was not sent," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
