Putin orders creation of museums dedicated to Ukraine conflict

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to begin work on creating museums dedicated to Moscow's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, according to instructions published on the Kremlin website.

The new regional and municipal museums should be "dedicated to the events of the special military operation and the exploits of its participants", according to the official document, dated Wednesday but appearing on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

The "special military operation" is Russia's name for its attack on Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

As part of the museums initiative, Putin said the relevant authorities should consider how to transfer "artefacts related to the special military operation" so that they can go on display.

The government should also consider "organising study of the history of the special military operation" within the education system, he added.

Russia's past military exploits, especially in World War II, are already the subject of countless museums, exhibitions and monuments.

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has passed a series of laws designed to muzzle any criticism, including a law punishing the "discrediting" of the army and its actions.

Several people, both political opponents and ordinary citizens, have received heavy prison sentences under the new laws.

Russia has also increased social assistance to combatants and their families and introduced special courses in schools to promote the government's line in the conflict.

Moscow recently launched a military recruitment campaign on the streets and on social networks.

A new law was passed in just two days to facilitate a new mobilisation in the army.