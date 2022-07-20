Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia is now: White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.
Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
