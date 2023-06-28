'Putin's Ukraine war has deepened divisions in Russia'

Putin's war in Ukraine has deepened divisions in Russia, NATO chief says

Ukraine's allies still cannot underestimate Russia and must keep supporting Ukraine, he added

The events in Russia over the weekend have shown that the war in Ukraine has deepened divisions in Russia, but Ukraine's allies still cannot underestimate Russia and must keep supporting Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

