Qureshi says Pakistan will give 'befitting response' to India in case of 'any misadventure'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that his country will give "a befitting response" to India in case of "any misadventure" against it.

"Pakistan wants peace and its policy of restraint should not be taken as weakness,” Qureshi told the media in his native town of Multan after offering Eid prayers.

"A befitting response will be given to India if it goes for any misadventure against Pakistan," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

Qureshi said he has contacted General Secretaries of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, drawing their attention towards the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

The minister said he has also informed the chiefs of the two world bodies that India may launch a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world attention from its own internal situation.