Raccoon interrupts CNN reporter's news cast from White House

CNN reporter Joe Johns was attempting news reporting from the White House lawn when a raccoon decided to make a cameo appearance.

"Get!" he yelled at the raccoon first and threw an object at it in an attempt to scare it away. The raccoon appeared to have gone away at first and shortly after, the anchor was interrupted by the animal again.

"Freaking raccoons man, God, this is the second time," he said removing his mic. He said that the raccoons always come around the time he is about to go live on TV.

"This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn," tweeted CNN New Day anchor.

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020

CNN reporter @joejohnscnn attacked by raccoons at the White House. These raccoons are obviously Republicans. pic.twitter.com/So3blEkjoC — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 7, 2020

Apparently, raccoons in the White House not all that rare. Twitter suer @schooley reminds the world about the last time, this happened.