Romney says Trump has 'blind spot' on Russia, calls hack 'extraordinarily damaging'

The Republican US Senator said a widespread data breach across the US government was "extraordinarily damaging"

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 20 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 20:51 ist
Mitt Romney in the US Capitol in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters

Republican US Senator Mitt Romney said a widespread data breach across the US government was "extraordinarily damaging" and that President Donald Trump has a "blind spot" when it comes to Russia, which US officials believe was behind the hack.

"We've come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia," Romney said on NBC's "Meet the Press," one of a series of Sunday morning TV interviews.

US Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on ABC that the cyberattack could still be going on and that officials had not yet determined its full scope.

Both men said that the United States must respond to the incident.

US
Mitt Romney
Donald Trump

