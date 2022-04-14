Russia imposes sanctions on US and Canadian politicians

Russia is imposing sanctions on U.S. and Canadian politicians

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2022, 06:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 06:18 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions on 398 members of the US House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators, Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry said the move came after Washington last month announced sanctions against 328 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament. Russia soon plans to announce more sanctions in response to US punitive measures, Interfax said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
United States
Canada

What's Brewing

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

 