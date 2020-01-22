Russia President Vladimir Putin names economy advisor as Russia's first deputy PM

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday named Andrei Belousov, his economy advisor since 2013, as Russia's first deputy prime minister, replacing Anton Siluanov who had held the role since May 2018.

In a surprise move last week, Putin announced plans for far-reaching constitutional reforms, prompting his long-time ally Dmitry Medvedev to resign along with his government.

Speaking on state television shortly after the announcement of Belousov's appointment, Putin said his government shake-up had been big, but that many ministers from his old government had kept their jobs.