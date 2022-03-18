Russia sets up no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass

Russia sets up no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2022, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 12:26 ist
A huge banner displaying the slogan "We are Russian Donbass!" covers a building in the rebel held city of Donetsk. Credit: AFP file photo

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Interfax news agency said on Friday.

