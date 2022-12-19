Russia to deploy singers, circus performers to boost morale of troops

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, the former's military defence have announced that they would be employing front line “creative brigades” comprising singers, actors as well as circus performers seeking to raise morale of their troops even as their military operation is under way.

"On 14 December 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the establishment of two "front line creative brigades" tasked with raising the morale of troops deployed on the 'special military operation'. Russian media reports that the ranks will include opera singers, actors and circus performers. This follows a recent campaign by the Russian MoD to encourage the public to donate musical instruments to deployed soldiers," United Kingdom Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 December 2022

As per a report in the BBC, the brigade responsible for maintaining psychological and political state of the troops will primarily be composed of those professional artists who volunteered for military service as well as those who were mobilised in Putin’s recruitment drive.

What came as an “intelligence update” from the UK also said that militaries have had a long history of organised entertainment however, they claimed that Russia’s indulgence is a result of strong ties with “soviet-era concept of ideological political education.”

“Soldiers' concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war's objectives," the tweet read adding that even though “fragile morality” was a “significant vulnerability” in the Russian force, the introduction of creative brigade was unlikely to help.

Reports from Moscow said that defence minister Sergei Shoigu 'flew around areas of deployment of troops' in order to take note of the positions of the Russian forces, a claim the Ukraine military spokesperson said was false.