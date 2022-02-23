Russia-Ukraine crisis: Japan sanctions Russia, separatist Ukraine areas

Australia announced sanctions on eight of President Vladimir Putin's top security advisors on Wednesday following Russia's "unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable invasion" of Ukraine. Pillorying Putin's decision to order troops into breakaway Kremlin-backed statelets in Ukraine's east, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a suite of sanctions that closely echoed moves from other US allies. Stay tuned for latest updates!
Japan sanctions Russia, separatist Ukraine areas
Japan's prime minister has announced sanctions targetingRussiaand two separatist Ukrainian regions recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining an international effort seeking to pressureRussiato return to diplomatic solutions. (AP)
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 22, 2022, shows a close-up of assembled vehicles, part of a new deployment consisting of more than 100 vehicles and dozens of troop tents/shelters, at a small airfield known as the V.D. Bolshoy Bokov aerodrome near Mozyr, southern Belarus, north of the border withUkraine.
Biden announces sanctions that cut Russia off from Western financing
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced tough new sanctions on Russia for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war, even as Vladimir Putin signalled plans to send troops beyond Russia's borders.
Australia sanctions top Russian officials for 'unprovoked' Ukraine invasion
Australia announced sanctions on eight of President Vladimir Putin's top security advisors on Wednesday following Russia's "unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable" invasion of Ukraine.
Pillorying Putin's decision to order troops into breakaway Kremlin-backed statelets in Ukraine's east, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a suite of sanctions that closely echoed moves from other US allies.
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorising President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and US President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Both leaders signaled that an even bigger confrontation could lie ahead. Putin has yet to unleash the force of the 150,000 troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, while Biden held back on even tougher sanctions that could cause economic turmoil for Russia but said they would go ahead if there is further aggression.
A sign with an image depicting Vladimir Putin is seen during a rally outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 22, 2022.
Air India’s special flight from Ukraine arrives in Delhi
India should stand with the West against Russia
This was supposed to be the week that Europe celebrated its blossoming relationship with the countries of the Indo-Pacific. Dozens of representatives from those two regions have gathered in Paris, where French President Emmanuel Macron hoped they could talk security and development without having the United States or China looking over their shoulders.
