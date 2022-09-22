Russia-Ukraine Updates: Borrell says EU ministers considering new sanctions on Russia
Russia-Ukraine Updates: Borrell says EU ministers considering new sanctions on Russia
updated: Sep 22 2022, 08:19 ist
Track latest updates from Russia-Ukraine crisis here.
08:19
Russia to face UN heat as Zelensky urges punishment
Russia is set to face direct pressure Thursday at the United Nations over its invasion of Ukraine, whose leader Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the world to punish Moscow.
As global leaders convened for the annual General Assembly, the Security Council will hold a special session among foreign ministers called by France on impunity for rights abuses in Ukraine.
The morning session is expected to bring Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov face to face with top Western diplomats including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has refused a one-on-one meeting since the February 24 invasion.
07:51
Borrell says EU ministers considering new sanctions on Russia
Russia to face UN heat as Zelensky urges punishment
Russia is set to face direct pressure Thursday at the United Nations over its invasion of Ukraine, whose leader Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the world to punish Moscow.
As global leaders convened for the annual General Assembly, the Security Council will hold a special session among foreign ministers called by France on impunity for rights abuses in Ukraine.
The morning session is expected to bring Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov face to face with top Western diplomats including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has refused a one-on-one meeting since the February 24 invasion.
Borrell says EU ministers considering new sanctions on Russia