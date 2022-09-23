Russia-Ukraine Live: War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
updated: Sep 23 2022, 07:55 ist
Track live updates from Russia-Ukraine crisis, here.
07:54
On Russia, China is in a tight spot
China has recently expressed concerns about Russia’s war on Ukraine. At the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Putin and Xi Jinping officially declared that the relationship between their two countries had “no limits”.
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine
India on Thursday called for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered fresh mobilization of troops and declared that he would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons to defend his country's territory.
War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
Ukraine's farmland is famed for its rich black soil and considered a breadbasket for the world, but on Thursday, after months of war, residents of a frontline farming village were queueing for food.
The Russian invasion force that crossed the border on February 24 did not quite reach little Lebyazhe, as Ukrainian troops scrambled to defend routes to the country's second city, Kharkiv. (AFP)