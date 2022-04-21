Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia now controls 80% of Luhansk region, says governor

A senior Kyiv official on Wednesday accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of working "in concert" with Russia in Ukraine, a charge the organisation denied. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any peace talks are likely to fail, as he compared holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile. Stay tuned for live updates
Key developments in Russia-Ukraine crisis:
— Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war
— More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine, the UN says
— Japan formally revokes Russia's most favored nation' status
— Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk nightmare'
— China looks to learn from Russian failures in Ukraine
Russia now controls 80% of Luhansk region
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
One of Russia's stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbas under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.
Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, who renewed their offensive this week in eastern and southern Ukraine, have strengthened their attacks in the Luhansk region.
Leading Vladimir Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
Russian forces said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant that is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there.
Red Cross denies Kyiv's accusation of working 'in concert' with Moscow
A senior Kyiv official on Wednesday accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of working "in concert" with Russia in Ukraine, a charge the organisation denied.
Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova decried ICRC's announcement last month that it was planning to open a branch in Russia's southern Rostov region to help Ukrainian refugees, who, Kyiv says, have been forcibly deported to Russia. - AFP.
UK PM Johnson says Ukraine peace talks are doomed because of "crocodile" Putin
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail, as he compared holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile.
Johnson said dealing with Putin was like "a crocodile when it's got your leg in its jaws" and said it was vital that the West continues arming Ukraine. -Reuters.