Russian troops withdrawn as Ukraine encircles key city

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

Lyman is 160 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Oct 01 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 20:15 ist

Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory.

Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.

Lyman is 160 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Ukrainian forces had pushed across the Oskil River as part of a counteroffensive that saw Kyiv retake vast swathes of territory beginning in September.

Lyman, a key transportation hub, had been an important site in the Russian front line for both ground communications and logistics. Now with it gone, Ukraine can push further potentially into the occupied Luhansk region, which is one of four regions that Russia annexed Friday after an internationally criticized referendum vote at gunpoint. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Team India grapple with Bumrah riddle

Team India grapple with Bumrah riddle

When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

Goa to get India's first hybrid pitch

Goa to get India's first hybrid pitch

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

 