Russian army leaders trying to 'deceive' Putin: Wagner

The head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday accused Moscow's top generals of trying to "deceive" President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin's Ukraine campaign.

"If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will, who will be angry that the war is lost," Prigozhin said.