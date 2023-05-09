Russian army leaders trying to 'deceive' Putin: Wagner

Russian army leaders trying to 'deceive' Putin: Wagner

If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will, Prigozhin said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 09 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 15:08 ist
Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, of failing to provide his fighters with enough ammunition. Credit: AFP Photo/Telegram/@concordgroup_official

The head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday accused Moscow's top generals of trying to "deceive" President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin's Ukraine campaign.

Also Read | Wagner boss says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

"If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will, who will be angry that the war is lost," Prigozhin said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 