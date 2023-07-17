Russian fighter jet crashes into Sea of Azov

A Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber crashed into the Sea of Azov near the town of Yeysk on Monday but the pilot ejected successfully, local officials said in a statement on social media.

Unverified videos shared on social media appeared to show a parachute descending over the sea near a beach, and a large splash in the water. Yeysk lies across the Sea of Azov from the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The officials from Russia's Krasnodar region said the pilot had been rescued from the water.