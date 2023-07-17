Russian fighter jet crashes into Sea of Azov

Russian fighter jet crashes into Sea of Azov

The officials from Russia's Krasnodar region said the pilot had been rescued from the water.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 17 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 21:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Russian Su-25 fighter-bomber crashed into the Sea of Azov near the town of Yeysk on Monday but the pilot ejected successfully, local officials said in a statement on social media.

Unverified videos shared on social media appeared to show a parachute descending over the sea near a beach, and a large splash in the water. Yeysk lies across the Sea of Azov from the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Also Read | Kremlin says Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terrorist act'

The officials from Russia's Krasnodar region said the pilot had been rescued from the water.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Sukhoi
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 