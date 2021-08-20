Russia tells Google, Apple to remove Navalny app

Russian watchdog tells Google, Apple to remove Alexei Navalny app

Roskomnadzor cited a Russian court ruling that found jailed Navalny's anti-corruption foundation an extremist organisation and banned it

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 20 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 19:31 ist
Alexei Navalny. Credit: Reuters file photo

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Alphabet's Google and Apple remove Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app from their stores, Interfax news agency quoted the watchdog as saying on Friday.

Roskomnadzor cited a Russian court ruling that found jailed Navalny's anti-corruption foundation an extremist organisation and banned it. Navalny's allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites.

