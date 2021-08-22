Seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport

Seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport: UK Defence Ministry

The Ministry also said that the ground situation was challenging but they were doing everything to manage it

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 22 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 13:00 ist
Crowds of people gathered at the Kabul airport. Credit: AFP File Photo

Seven people in crowds near Kabul airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence.

"Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," the UK defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible".

Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban
United Kingdom
World news

