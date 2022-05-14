Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.
Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, WAM news agency said, becoming the ruler of the oil-rich country founded by his father in 1971.
Sheikh Mohamed, often known as 'MBZ', met members of the Federal Supreme Council, made up of rulers of the UAE's seven emirates, as the oil-rich country enters a period of mourning for his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.
Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away
His ascension, which was widely expected, formalises his position as leader of the desert state of 10 million after years of calling the shots while Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.
Under his low-key direction, the United Arab Emirates has put a man in space, sent a probe to Mars and opened its first nuclear reactor, while using its oil-funded clout to develop a more assertive foreign policy.
Closely allied with Saudi Arabia, it has emerged as a leader of a reshaped Middle East since the retreat of traditional powers and the reduced involvement of the United States, forging ties with Israel and joining a war against Iran-backed militants in Yemen.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK's advice to Suhana ahead of 'The Archies' debut
'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn
Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1
Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why
FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt
DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?
Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search