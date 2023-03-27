Six dead in suicide blast near Afghanistan foreign ministry

A suicide attack on Monday not far from Afghanistan's foreign ministry killed six civilians and wounded several others, the interior ministry said.
The attacker was targeted by Afghan forces but the explosives he carried detonated and "killed six civilians and wounded a number of others", ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.
