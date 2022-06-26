South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll rises to 20

South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20

3 persons died in the hospital while two who are very critical, a safety official said

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Jun 26 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The number of young people who have died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London has risen to 20, a senior safety official said Sunday.

"The number has increased to 20, three have died in hospital. But there are still two who are very critical," head of the provincial government safety department Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said on local TV.

