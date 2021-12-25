South Africa stops tracing, quarantining contacts of Covid cases

South Africa stops quarantining contacts of Covid cases

  Dec 25 2021
People enjoy Christmas decorations in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on December 21, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

South Africa has with immediate effect stopped tracing and quarantining contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, said the Department of Health.

"All contact tracing be stopped with immediate effect except in congregate settings and cluster outbreak situations or self-contained settings. All contacts must not be tested unless they develop symptoms," said Department of Health Director-General Sandile Buthelezi.

He said all contacts should continue with their normal duties with daily temperature testing, symptom screening of any early signs, reports Xinhua news agency.

If contacts develop symptoms, they should be tested and be managed according to the severity of the symptoms.

"All quarantine is to be stopped with immediate effect. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts. No testing for Covid-19 is required irrespective of the risk exposure unless the contact becomes symptomatic," he added.

Buthelezi said the people who have been infected and have been in isolation can return to work after eight or 10 days depending on the individual's clinical status, adding there is no need for the Covid-19 test to be performed before returning to work after isolation.

