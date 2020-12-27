South Korea records 970 new Covid-19 cases

Reuters, Seoul,
  Dec 27 2020
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 08:39 ist
A medical staff member (R) wearing protective gear takes a swab from a visitor to test for Covid-19 at a temporary testing station outside the City Hall in Seoul. Credit: AFP File Photo

South Korea reported 970 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 56,872 cases, with 808 deaths.

The government plans to hold a meeting on Sunday when it may tighten distancing rules to the toughest level for the greater Seoul area.

