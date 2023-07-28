SpaceX's rocket launch failed to break 56-yr record

SpaceX's back-to-back rocket launch aimed to break 56-yr record, but failed

According to Space Launch Delta 45, the unit of the US Space Force, the pair of SpaceX launches would have broken a record set by the Gemini 11 mission in Sept 1966.

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:27 ist
Falcon 9 on July 28 successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida at 12:01 am ET (9:31 am IST). Credit: X/@SpaceX

With a Falcon 9 rocket and then a Falcon Heavy rocket planned as little as 45 minutes apart, SpaceX almost broke a 56-year rocket record.

However, Falcon Heavy launch was scrubbed barely a minute before launch.

According to Space Launch Delta 45, the unit of the US Space Force, the pair of SpaceX launches would have broken a record set by the Gemini 11 mission in September 1966.

“SLD 45 has the opportunity to make history tonight, as we support two launches between 02:04 UTC and 04:44 UTC. This could represent the shortest time between launches from the ER on record. The previous was 1 hour 37 minutes on Sept 12, 1966 when Gemini 11 & Titan-11 launched,” Space Launch Delta 45 wrote on X (formerly knwn as Twitter).

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was first targeted to carry Hughes Network Systems’ ultra high-density satellite Jupiter 3 at 11:04 p.m. ET Wednesday (8:34 am IST, Thursday) from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

After being scrubbed barely a minute before liftoff, another planned attempt on Thursday night (Friday in IST) was also nixed, citing “complete vehicle checkouts”. SpaceX now targets Friday at 11:04 pm EDT (8:34 am on Saturday).

Jupiter 3, which is the world's largest private communications satellite, will double the capacity of the Hughes Jupiter satellite fleet. It will also support in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, enterprise networks, backhaul for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and Community Wi-Fi solutions, in addition to satellite internet connectivity across North and South America.

Meanwhile, Falcon 9 on Friday successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida at 12:01 am ET (9:31 am IST)

“Deployment of 22 @Starlink satellites confirmed,” the company said on X (formerly knwn as Twitter), adding that the feat is “SpaceX’s 50th mission of 2023”.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Space X
Elon Musk

Related videos

What's Brewing

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 