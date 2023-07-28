SpaceX's back-to-back rocket launch aimed to break 56-yr record, but failed

With a Falcon 9 rocket and then a Falcon Heavy rocket planned as little as 45 minutes apart, SpaceX almost broke a 56-year rocket record.
However, Falcon Heavy launch was scrubbed barely a minute before launch.
According to Space Launch Delta 45, the unit of the US Space Force, the pair of SpaceX launches would have broken a record set by the Gemini 11 mission in September 1966.
“SLD 45 has the opportunity to make history tonight, as we support two launches between 02:04 UTC and 04:44 UTC. This could represent the shortest time between launches from the ER on record. The previous was 1 hour 37 minutes on Sept 12, 1966 when Gemini 11 & Titan-11 launched,” Space Launch Delta 45 wrote on X (formerly knwn as Twitter).
SLD 45 has the opportunity to make history tonight, as we support two launches between 02:04 UTC and 04:44 UTC. This could represent the shortest time between launches from the ER on record. The previous was 1 hour 37 minutes on Sept. 12, 1966 when Gemini 11 & Titan-11 launched. pic.twitter.com/4GyOULazSJ
— Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) July 27, 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was first targeted to carry Hughes Network Systems’ ultra high-density satellite Jupiter 3 at 11:04 p.m. ET Wednesday (8:34 am IST, Thursday) from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
After being scrubbed barely a minute before liftoff, another planned attempt on Thursday night (Friday in IST) was also nixed, citing “complete vehicle checkouts”. SpaceX now targets Friday at 11:04 pm EDT (8:34 am on Saturday).
Jupiter 3, which is the world's largest private communications satellite, will double the capacity of the Hughes Jupiter satellite fleet. It will also support in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, enterprise networks, backhaul for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and Community Wi-Fi solutions, in addition to satellite internet connectivity across North and South America.
Meanwhile, Falcon 9 on Friday successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida at 12:01 am ET (9:31 am IST)
Deployment of 22 @Starlink satellites confirmed
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2023
“Deployment of 22 @Starlink satellites confirmed,” the company said on X (formerly knwn as Twitter), adding that the feat is “SpaceX’s 50th mission of 2023”.
Falcon 9 launches 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida on SpaceX’s 50th mission of 2023! pic.twitter.com/eGfwWHVkcj
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2023
