Spokesperson denies Zelenskyy confirmed Bakhmut capture

Spokesperson denies Zelenskyy confirmed Bakhmut's capture by Russian forces

While Russia has claimed the capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine has yet to officially confirm that the city has fallen

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • May 21 2023, 14:08 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 14:08 ist
A general view shows a building damaged by a Russian military strike in Bakhmut. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not confirm the capture by Russian forces of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."

He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Bakhmut
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

 