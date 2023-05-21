Spokesperson denies Zelenskyy confirmed Bakhmut's capture by Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not confirm the capture by Russian forces of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, his spokesman said on Sunday.
"Reporter's question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut," Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. "President's reply: I think no."
He added in Ukrainian: "In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut."
