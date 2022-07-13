Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe says fascists trying to take over government

The Sri Lankan government declared a crisis as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to submit his resignation, fled to the Maldives. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as acting President under article 37(1) of the Constitution. Follow DH for live updates.
I urge from all to refrain from vanadalizing public property & from causing damages to lives: Sri Lanka MP Charitha Herath
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe says fascists trying to take over government - PTI
'Don't fall ill': Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage
Don't fall ill or get into accidents: That's the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country's economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies.
The South Asian island nation lacks the money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicine is also running out. Such troubles threaten to undo its huge gains in public health in recent decades.
Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations of supplies or the funds to buy them. They're also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help. So far there's no sign of an end to the crisis that has thrust the country into an economic and political meltdown. - AP.
Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe tells military and police to 'restore order' in televised statement - AFP
Anti-government protesters break into state TV
Maldives Media reports that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will leave for Singapore from Maldives later today
Protestors breach the premises of Sri Lankan PM's office in Colombo, raise flag atop the building
Demonstrators attend a protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. Credit: Reuters photo
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa calls Speaker of Parliament, says resignation letter coming on Wednesday
Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office, demanding he quit as well
Barely hours after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hundreds of people were demanding the resignation of the prime minister as well and fighting street battles with riot police.
"Ranil go home!" they chanted as they tried to storm the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Police fired repeated rounds of tear gas and Wickremesinghe, who was acting as the president in his absence, declared a nationwide emergency and clamped a curfew in the city and surrounding areas.
The protesters see him as an ally of the Rajapaksa clan and want him out. - Reuters.
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting President; police fire tear gas as protesters mob PM's office
India denies helping Gotabaya Rajapaksa flying out
India has denied facilitating Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’sdeparture from his countryin a military aircraft ahead of his imminent resignation.
New Delhi is keen to make sure that it is not anyway seen as supportive to the “Rajapaksa Clan”, which is being blamed by a large number of Sri Lankans for the economic crisis that the tiny nation has plunged into early this year.
Read more
Sri Lanka declares State of Emergency as President flees country
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, the Prime Minister's office said.
Read more
‘The thieves are running away’: Sri Lanka protesters flock to Colombo
Hundreds of protesters marched toward the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday morning to demand that he step down, after demonstrations were reinforced overnight by throngs of people arriving in the capital, Colombo, from across Sri Lanka.
Read more