Sri Lanka developing Ramayana, Sita trail: High Commissioner

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda said that the island nation is developing Ramayana and Sita trails.

Coinciding with the Ram Navami festivities, Moragoda called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai Valsan Vethody was also present.

Sri Lanka is known for beautiful soft-sand beaches, lush green tea plantations, imposing mountains and rich flora and fauna but it has several heritage sites linked to Hindu mythology Ramayana.

According to Ramayana, it was in Sri Lanka, Sita was held captive by Ravana and here Lord Ram defeated the 10-headed demon king.

“Sri Lanka is discussing the possibility of using the Indian Rupee for economic transactions and hopes that the move will help increase the flow of Indian tourists to Sri Lanka. The country is also considering developing the Ramayana Trail and a separate Sita Trail,” Moragoda said.

The High Commissioner said he is working closely with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and added that the island nation is trying to get more investment from India.

According to Moragoda, Sri Lanka has at least 40 places associated with Ramayana. “There are five Shiva temples in Sri Lanka, one of which in Trincomalee is believed to have been established by Ravana,” he said.

He told the governor that there is also a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka where Vibhishana is worshipped. He said many Sri Lankans believe that Lord Buddha had visited Sri Lanka.