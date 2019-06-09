Sudan: 4 killed on first day of 'civil disobedience'

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Khartoum,
  • Jun 09 2019, 22:03pm ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2019, 16:21pm ist
TOPSHOT - Sudanese soldiers stand guard a street in Khartoum on June 9, 2019. - Sudanese police fired tear gas Sunday at protesters taking part in the first day of a civil disobedience campaign, called in the wake of a deadly crackdown on demonstrators. P

Four people were killed in Sudan on Sunday on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign by protesters, a doctors' committee linked to demonstrators said.

Two people were shot dead in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman just across the Nile river, the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding two others died in a hospital in Omdurman after being stabbed.

The committee blamed the ruling military council and paramilitary forces for the four deaths.

It said a total of 118 people have been killed since a crackdown was launched on June 3 to disperse a sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in the Sudanese capital. 

