11 Chinese warships, 59 aircraft detected around Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 59 aircraft around island: Defence ministry

The drills are being carried out in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

AFP
AFP, Taipei,
  • Apr 10 2023, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 10:05 ist
A pilot is photographed operating an aircraft of the Air Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during a combat readiness patrol and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on Monday, as Beijing's war drills entered their third day.

China's "Eastern Theatre Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan", the ministry said, adding that as of 10 am local time (0200 GMT) on Monday, 11 ships and 59 jets including fighters and bombers had been detected.

