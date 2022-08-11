Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island

Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Also Read | Taiwan holds military drills after China's repeated threats
Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital.
China was using US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an "excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people," Ou added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated
Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan
Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British
Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug
Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace
Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings