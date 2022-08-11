Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan

Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island

Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Aug 11 2022, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Also Read | Taiwan holds military drills after China's repeated threats

Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital.

China was using US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an "excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people," Ou added.

China
Taiwan
Taipei
World news
Beijing

