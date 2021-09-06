Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate with new regime

Taliban ask former Afghan forces to join new regime

Three weeks after seizing power the Taliban has not announced a government so far

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Sep 06 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban on Monday called on former members of the Afghan forces to integrate with the new hardline rulers.

"The Afghan forces who were trained in the past 20 years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside Taliban members," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul.

The spokesman added that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.

"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Mujahid said.

Three weeks after seizing power but with no government so far announced, the spokesman said an "interim" system would first be announced to allow for changes.

"Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues," he said.

"We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved."

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

