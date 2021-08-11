'Taliban could take over Kabul in 90 days'

Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90: US intelligence

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 11 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 18:01 ist
Taliban fighter is seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo

US intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defence official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country.

Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul
United States
World news

