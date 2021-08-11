Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90: US intelligence

US intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defence official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?
How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising
Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy
Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall
#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown