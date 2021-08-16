'Too early to say how Taliban will govern'

Taliban leader says too early to say how group will take over governance

He also said that Taliban fighters in Kabul had been warned not to scare civilians

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 16 2021, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 09:38 ist
Taliban fighters stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Taliban leader said on Monday that it was too soon to say how the insurgent group will take over governance in Afghanistan.

"We want all foreign forces to leave before we start restructuring governance," the leader told Reuters by phone. He did not want to be named.

He also said that Taliban fighters in Kabul had been warned not to scare civilians and to allow them to resume normal activities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Afghans fear return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows

Afghans fear return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows

DH Toon | What about common man's horror?

DH Toon | What about common man's horror?

 