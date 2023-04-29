Taliban not invited to UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan

Taliban not invited to UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2023, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 06:50 ist
UN. Credit: Reuters Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not invited the Taliban administration to a meeting that he is convening with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha next week, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.

Also Read | Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say

The gathering in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday is instead intended to focus on reinvigorating "the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan," Dujarric has said.

Guterres' deputy, Amina Mohammed, had suggested last week that the meeting in Doha "could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition."

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.

In December, the 193-member UN General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the Afghan Taliban administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.

The UN Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday a Taliban administration ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on Taliban leaders to "swiftly reverse" a crackdown on the rights of women and girls.

The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Taliban officials said decisions on female aid workers are an "internal issue."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Afghanistan
World news
United Nations

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

Making history of Hanuman

Making history of Hanuman

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

 