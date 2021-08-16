Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan govt: UK PM

Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government: UK PM Boris Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 16 2021, 02:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 02:39 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," Johnson said in an interview clip, urging the West to work together on Afghanistan through mechanisms such as the United Nations and NATO.

"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."

Also Read | Taliban has won, says Afghan President Ghani as militants enter Kabul

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the US Embassy said the capital's airport, where diplomats, officials and other Afghans had fled, had come under fire.

"The (UK) ambassador is working round the clock, has been there at the airport to help process the applications," said Johnson.

Asked whether he would have expected the country to fall to the Taliban so quickly, he replied:

"I think it's fair to say that the US decision to pull out has accelerated things."

Separately, Russia said earlier on Sunday that it does not yet recognise the Taliban insurgents as Afghanistan's new lawful authority, RIA state news agency reported.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Kingdom
Afghanistan
Taliban
Boris Johnson
World news

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 