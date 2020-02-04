Taranjt Singh Sandhu arrives in US as ambassador-designate

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a career foreign service official, arrived here Monday as India's ambassador-designate to the United States.

"Ambassador of India to the United States Sandhu arrived this morning and assumed charge," the Indian Embassy said in a tweet soon after his arrival.

He was given a warm welcome by the Deputy Ambassador, Amit Kumar, and other senior officials at the Indian Embassy here.

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service Official, Sandhu has had two successful stints at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC -- the last one being as Deputy Ambassador from July 2013 to January 2017.

He succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has been promoted as the Foreign Secretary. Sandhu till last week was India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

Sandhu is soon expected to present his credentials to the US President Donald Trump at the White House.

One of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, Sandhu was Deputy Chief of Mission here from July 2013 to January 2017. Earlier, he was First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.

Born on 23 January 1963 in a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and graduated with History Honours from St. Stephens' College, Delhi.

He pursued a Master's Degree in International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Sandhu is married to Reenat Sandhu, who is Ambassador of India to Italy.

In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Sandhu started his diplomatic career from former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.

Following the breakup of Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kiev from 1992 to 1994.

Sandhu was Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013. He has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities: as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.

He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997, and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.