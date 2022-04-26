Teacher, two kids dead in Russia kindergarten shooting

Teacher, two children dead in Russia kindergarten shooting

A source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that the shooting may have been the result of a 'domestic conflict'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 26 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 16:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

An armed man opened fire in a kindergarten Tuesday in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, leaving at least four people dead, local authorities told AFP.

"According to preliminary information there was a shooting in a kindergarten. As a result, two children, a teacher and the attacker died," the head of the Ulyanovsk region information department, Dmitry Kamal, told AFP.

He said investigators were working at the scene to establish further information. The ages of the dead children were not known, but they would be between three and six years old, Kamal said.

A source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that the shooting may have been the result of a "domestic conflict".

According to Telegram channel Baza -- which is known to have sources in Russian law enforcement -- the man walked into the kindergarten during nap time with an Izh-27 double-barrelled shotgun. There was no guard on duty.

Lawmaker Sergei Morozov, a former governor of the region, said a young teacher was killed and another injured in the attack, while the two killed children were born in 2016 and 2018, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Morozov said the shooter committed suicide.

Russia in 2021 was rocked by two separate tragic killing sprees -- at a school in the city of Kazan and at a university in Perm -- that spurred lawmakers to tighten laws regulating access to guns

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Shooting

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 