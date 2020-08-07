Tencent shares slide more than 4%

Tencent shares slide more than 4% after Trump bans WeChat

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Aug 07 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 10:35 ist
Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma, China Internet giant Tencent Holdings CEO. Credit: AFP Photo

Chinese tech giant Tencent's shares fell more than four percent on Friday morning following US President Donald Trump's orders to ban WeChat-related US transactions.

READ: US proposes tougher Wall Street rules for China firms

The orders come as the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from US digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tencent
China
US
Donald Trump
US-China

What's Brewing

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 