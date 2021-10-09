Texas wins bid to reinstate near-total ban on abortion

Texas wins bid to reinstate abortion law challenged by Biden administration

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said a lower court judge should not have issued an October 6 injunction that halted enforcement of the law

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 09 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 08:04 ist
Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women's March in Texas on October 2. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 A US appeals court on Friday reinstated Texas's near-total ban on abortion, dealing a setback to abortion rights advocates.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an intermediate appeals court, said a lower court judge should not have issued an October 6 injunction that halted enforcement of the law.

Texas
United States
World news
Abortion Laws

