Texas wins bid to reinstate abortion law challenged by Biden administration

A US appeals court on Friday reinstated Texas's near-total ban on abortion, dealing a setback to abortion rights advocates.
The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an intermediate appeals court, said a lower court judge should not have issued an October 6 injunction that halted enforcement of the law.
