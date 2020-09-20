Thailand's growing protest movement

Protests have been growing in Thailand against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, with some protesters also calling for reforms of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy.

Below is a timeline of events since Prayuth was appointed prime minister after an election in March 2019. He rejects accusations the electoral laws were fixed in his favour.

June 9, 2019 - The king endorses Prayuth as prime minister, keeping him in the post he first took in a 2014 coup.

Nov. 20 - Constitutional court disqualifies vocal opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament, saying he violated electoral law. He disputes the ruling.

Dec. 14 - Several thousand protesters demonstrate in Bangkok to protest against Thanathorn's disqualification and the moves to ban his Future Forward party.

Feb. 21, 2020 - Constitutional court bans Future Forward. The next day, hundreds of people join a protest against the decision.

March 26 - Thai authorities impose a state of emergency to stop the spread of the coronavirus, limiting gatherings and travel.

July 18 - The Free Youth group draws about 2,500 to a protest in Bangkok and makes three demands: dissolve parliament, amend the constitution and stop harassing critics.

Aug. 3 - Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa makes an unprecedented call for reform of the monarchy at a protest with a Harry Potter theme.

Aug. 10 - Students at Thammasat University list 10 demands for reforming the monarchy, including the abolition of lese majeste law against criticising the king.

Aug. 16 - More than 10,000 people join a protest at Bangkok's Democracy Monument.

Sept. 19 - Tens of thousands protest in the biggest demonstration since the 2014 coup, cheering calls for reforms to the monarchy as well as for the removal of Prayuth.

Sept. 20 - Protesters install a plaque near the Grand Palace in Bangkok with the message that Thailand belongs to the people and not to the monarch. Thousands then march to present demands in a letter to the king, which they give to police before dispersing.